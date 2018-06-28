Appeal Tribunal process into 'Inxeba' declared legally flawed
Thursday's ruling means the film's hardcore pornography classification is overturned.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has found the Appeal Tribunal process for the controversial film Inxeba: The Wound was legally flawed and should be reviewed and set aside.
Appeals Tribunal reclassified the film from a rating of 16 to an X18 rating, which meant Inxeba couldn’t be screened at local cinemas.
Inxeba was hit with the 18X restriction amid the uproar from groups that accused the film of degrading the Xhosa culture through its same-sex themes.
The film, which depicts a sexual relationship between Xhosa initiates has been at the centre of a legal battle between the Film and Publication Board's Appeal Tribunal, the movie's producers and the National House of Traditional Leaders since its release last year.
Inxeba took home six awards at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) in March for best film, best director, screenplay, editing, actor and supporting actor.
