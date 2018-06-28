3 City of Tshwane officials to face disciplinary action over Aucamp appointment

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 9°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
Go

3 City of Tshwane officials to face disciplinary action over Aucamp appointment

Marietha Aucamp’s appointment was the subject of public scrutiny after it emerged in May that she did not have the correct qualifications for the job.

FILE: Former City of Tshwane chief of staff Marietha Aucamp. Picture: Facebook
FILE: Former City of Tshwane chief of staff Marietha Aucamp. Picture: Facebook
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane says it will be instituting disciplinary proceedings against three officials implicated in the irregular appointment of former chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp.

Aucamp’s appointment was the subject of public scrutiny after it emerged in May that she did not have the correct qualifications for the job.

The city released it’s findings earlier on Thursday following several weeks of investigations.

Tshwane’s city manager, Moeketsi Mosola, says that action must be taken against the human resources officials involved in the unlawful appointment of Aucamp.

Masolo says the city will also institute a number of measures to ensure that it’s HR policies are upheld.

The city says it has referred it’s findings to it’s legal team for further action, as Aucamp is no longer an employee.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA