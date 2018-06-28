3 City of Tshwane officials to face disciplinary action over Aucamp appointment

Marietha Aucamp’s appointment was the subject of public scrutiny after it emerged in May that she did not have the correct qualifications for the job.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane says it will be instituting disciplinary proceedings against three officials implicated in the irregular appointment of former chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp.

The city released it’s findings earlier on Thursday following several weeks of investigations.

Tshwane’s city manager, Moeketsi Mosola, says that action must be taken against the human resources officials involved in the unlawful appointment of Aucamp.

Masolo says the city will also institute a number of measures to ensure that it’s HR policies are upheld.

The city says it has referred it’s findings to it’s legal team for further action, as Aucamp is no longer an employee.