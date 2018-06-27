Workers affiliated with NTM expected to shutdown Shoprite subsidiaries

Some NTM Shoprite-employed members based at the centurion distribution centre have been on strike for over a month already demanding better pay.

JOHANNESBURG – Workers affiliated to the National Transport Movement, in collaboration with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), are expected to lead a shutdown of Shoprite subsidiaries on Wednesday.

Some NTM Shoprite-employed members based at the Centurion distribution centre have been on strike for over a month already, demanding better pay.

It is understood that drivers and warehouse workers want a minimum basic salary of R12,500, as well as a provident fund, medical aid and bonuses.

Spokesperson David Maoto says that today's action follows lengthy attempts to negotiate with Shoprite.

“One reason why workers are affiliated with NTM is that they suffered a lot for a very long time at Shoprite, where they’re earning at least less than R400 a week, which is unacceptable for someone to live with that small amount of salary.”

