Woman (25) arrested in Lwandle for possession of drugs worth R3m
The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance in Strand once she has been charged.
CAPE TOWN - A woman has been arrested in a multimillion-rand drug bust in Lwandle, Strand.
Tik and mandrax were seized during a raid this week.
The police's Andre Traut says: “Members of Lwandle police reacted on a tip-off from a community and obtained a search warrant for a house in the area. The search led to the discovery of mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R3 million. A 25-year-old female was arrested.”
The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance in Strand once she has been charged.
The provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant-General Khombinkhosi Jula, thanked the local community for their willingness to assist police to fight crime.
#sapsWC Suspect arrested in Lwandle with Tik and Mandrax tablets valued at R3 million. #DrugsOffTheStreets NPhttps://t.co/yKR6RfnXpE pic.twitter.com/On6QXEBSDs— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 26, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 26 June 2018
-
Search for missing CT psychologist enters fourth day
-
Start of public hearings on land expropriation yields mixed reactions
-
Gordhan: My conscience is clear on Ivan Pillay retirement decision
-
NTM workers threaten shutdown of all Shoprite subsidiaries from tomorrow
-
Workers affiliated with NTM expected to shutdown Shoprite subsidiaries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.