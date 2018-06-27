Woman (25) arrested in Lwandle for possession of drugs worth R3m

The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance in Strand once she has been charged.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has been arrested in a multimillion-rand drug bust in Lwandle, Strand.

Tik and mandrax were seized during a raid this week.

The police's Andre Traut says: “Members of Lwandle police reacted on a tip-off from a community and obtained a search warrant for a house in the area. The search led to the discovery of mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R3 million. A 25-year-old female was arrested.”

The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance in Strand once she has been charged.

The provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant-General Khombinkhosi Jula, thanked the local community for their willingness to assist police to fight crime.

#sapsWC Suspect arrested in Lwandle with Tik and Mandrax tablets valued at R3 million. #DrugsOffTheStreets NPhttps://t.co/yKR6RfnXpE pic.twitter.com/On6QXEBSDs — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 26, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)