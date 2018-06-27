Westbury mother lives in fear of two drug addict sons
Pauletta Louw says she feels under attack in her home as her sons steal from her and one has even threatened her life.
JOHANNESBURG – A Westbury mother has told Eyewitness News that she lives in constant fear in her home as two of her sons battle drug addiction.
On Tuesday, the South African National Council on Alcoholism (Sanca) and the Together Action Group visited the drug-ridden community on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
Pauletta Louw lives with four sons, two of whom are addicted to drugs.
She says that she feels under attack in her home as her sons steal from her and one has even threatened her life.
“The habit is so heavy and if you talk to him then he gets aggressive and wants to fight. There are two on drugs, the other one threw me with warm water (sic).”
Louw says she wishes that she could force her sons to go into rehabilitation as they live under her roof.
She says that she's taken refuge in support groups in the area where mothers just like her gather to share their stories and offer support to one another.
WATCH: Westbury testimonies on drug abuse in the community
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
