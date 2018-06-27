WC ANC: Any legitimate allegations against De Lille must be tested

ANC councillors say Wednesday’s court ruling amounts to a scathing indictment of the DA’s understanding of the country’s Constitution and its own internal processes.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Cape Town Council wants the Democratic Alliance (DA) to explain why disciplinary processes against Patricia de Lille have not yet commenced.

The party was responding to Wednesday’s Western Cape High Court ruling that the DA’s decision to eject De Lille as a party member is unlawful and invalid.

ANC officials say any legitimate allegations against De Lille must be tested in the appropriate forums, as the situation impacts on service delivery to all Capetonians.

The party’s caucus spokesperson Khaya Yozi says legitimate allegations against De Lille should be tested in the appropriate forums.

“The DA did not worry about those issues, what they were worried about is their own political internal squabbles which they have with Patricia de Lille.”

#DeLille following the judgment. She says she feels vindicated and is re-energized to fight for her position in the party. KB pic.twitter.com/r2WkPPKsGN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 27, 2018

But the DA's Natasha Mazzone insists the party provided an opportunity for De Lille to state her side of the story.

“If Patricia de Lille was that certain, she would have certainly appeared before the Steenhuisen commission. She has refused to do that and coincidentally she’s also refused to appear before the Bowmans investigation. So, if Patricia de Lille is that confident, one would have expected her to participate in these investigations.”

She further adds there are a number of outstanding matters De Lille still has to answer to.

De Lille feels she has nothing to hide and will subject herself to party processes.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)