[WATCH LIVE] Parliament hears fiscal policy of NW

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

[WATCH LIVE] Parliament hears fiscal policy of NW

The ad hoc committee on North West is briefed by National Treasury, Auditor General and North West provincial government on its fiscal position.

The township of Seweding near Mahikeng remains volatile as residents continue to call for the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on 20 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
The township of Seweding near Mahikeng remains volatile as residents continue to call for the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on 20 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The ad hoc committee on North West is briefed on Wednesday by National Treasury, the Auditor General and North West provincial government on its fiscal position.

Former premier Supra Mahumapelo stepped down after widespread protests.

His replacement Job Mokgoro was also present on Wednesday when provincial department heads were called to account.

WATCH LIVE: Parliament hears fiscal policy of NW

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA