Go

Vrygrond residents to continue protesting until demands met

Members of the Vrygrond community took their grievances to City Hall, saying that they desperately need a new high school and clinic in the area.

A Vrygrond community member protests outside of the Cape Town Civic Centre. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
A Vrygrond community member protests outside of the Cape Town Civic Centre. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Vrygrond residents say they’ll carry on protesting until the City of Cape Town Council does something about their living conditions.

The area erupted in violent protests in May, with residents demanding better service delivery.

At the time, Mayor Patricia De Lille promised to resolve the issues.

But community members say they’ve been forgotten, and on Tuesday they marched to De Lille’s offices to demand action.

Members of the Vrygrond community took their grievances to City Hall, saying they desperately need a new high school and clinic in the area.

WATCH: Vrygrond residents march to Civic Centre to demand better services

Residents are also deeply concerned about crime and want the city to deploy more law enforcement officers to the area.

Vrygrond Community Development Forum secretary Nonkosi Fodo says it seems De Lille has forgotten all about them and her promises to help.

“The first meeting she was positive… the second meeting was negative, the third meeting there was nothing productive. We’ve sent her emails.”

De Lille has confirmed that she’s met with the community but says they’ve rejected all her proposals.

“We’ve been trying very patiently with the leadership, but they simply won’t accept any proposal from the city.”

Vrygrond residents plan to continue their protests until their demands are met.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

