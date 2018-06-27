Popular Topics
UL to comply with Public Protector's recommendations against vice chancellor

The Public Protector has found that the university deviated and implemented a curriculum in 2016, which was not approved by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Limpopo says it will adhere to recommendations made by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to take action against vice-chancellor Mahlo Mokgalong and two other officials.

This comes after the institution’s medical school curriculum was altered.

The Public Protector has found that the university deviated and implemented a curriculum in 2016, which was not approved by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

University of Limpopo council chairperson Pandelani Nefolovhodwe says he understands that the remedial action recommended by the Public Protector is binding and that his council will now work on implementing this.

“The Public Protector gives you certain instructions and all that you do is get the best way of carrying out those instructions.”

Mkhwebane has recommended that within 15 days, the council should send a plan of action to her office.

Nefolovhodwe says the university will comply.

“We must set up the machinery in order to fulfil what the Public Protector has directed.”

The Public Protector says students who undertake a non-approved programme will not be able to practice as medical doctors.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

