Trial date set for man accused of killing lesbian Strand woman

Twenty-three-year-old Noxolo Xakeka was murdered allegedly because she was a lesbian.

CAPE TOWN - Advocacy group the Triangle Project says it's relieved a trial date has finally been set for a man accused of killing a Strand woman in an apparent hate crime.

Twenty-three-year-old Noxolo Xakeka was murdered allegedly because she was a lesbian.

Bongile Joni, accused of the young mother's murder, is set to go on trial on 2 July in the Strand regional court.

Xakeka was stabbed in the early hours of the morning on New Year's Day this year while making her way home from a shebeen in Lwandle, not far from her home.

It's alleged she was assaulted, harassed and teased about her sexuality before the knife attack occurred.

The Triangle Project's Sindiswa Thafeni says they are happy that, finally, a trial date has been set for the matter to be heard.

“We will make sure that we will mobilise people to be outside [court] to give more emphasis on the importance of this case and the seriousness of the case.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)