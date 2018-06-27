Sugar cane industry at tipping point, says SA Sugar Association
Hundreds of sugar cane farmers marched on the Trade and Industry Department in Pretoria on Tuesday, demanding that a tariff on sugar be reinstated to protect the domestic industry from cheap imports.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Sugar Association says that the sugar cane farming industry is at a tipping point due to an influx of imports.
Almost R2 million worth of sugar was imported between April and September last year.
The Sugar Association's Suresh Naidoo says: “That’s something like 25 to 28% of our market that’s been displaced into a dumped, world market which is diluting our revenue to an extent where farmers can’t recover their cost of production.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
