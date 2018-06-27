Sugar cane industry at tipping point, says SA Sugar Association

Hundreds of sugar cane farmers marched on the Trade and Industry Department in Pretoria on Tuesday, demanding that a tariff on sugar be reinstated to protect the domestic industry from cheap imports.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Sugar Association says that the sugar cane farming industry is at a tipping point due to an influx of imports.

Hundreds of sugar cane farmers marched on the Trade and Industry Department in Pretoria on Tuesday, demanding that a tariff on sugar be reinstated to protect the domestic industry from cheap imports.

Almost R2 million worth of sugar was imported between April and September last year.

The Sugar Association's Suresh Naidoo says: “That’s something like 25 to 28% of our market that’s been displaced into a dumped, world market which is diluting our revenue to an extent where farmers can’t recover their cost of production.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)