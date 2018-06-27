Start of public hearings on land expropriation yields mixed reactions
Dozens of people from Springbok and surrounding areas flocked to the Concordia Hall to make their voices heard.
CAPE TOWN – The first day of public hearings on whether or not land should be expropriated without compensation, has yielded mixed reactions from those who came to make submissions.
The hearings kicked off in the Northern Cape town of Springbok on Tuesday and will also start in Limpopo on Wednesday.
Parliament's Joint Constitutional Review Committee has been tasked to determine whether or not Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended.
#LandExpropriation hearings have kicked off in Springbok, Northern Cape earlier. The Joint Constitutional Review Committee is tasked to conduct public hearings into a possible review of Section 25 of the Constitution @BrandtKev Images : @ParliamentofRSA pic.twitter.com/aoRS2ZZTVS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018
According to Section 25 of the Constitution, property may be expropriated for a public purpose or in the public interest.
It also states that subject to compensation, the amount, time it takes and manner of payment, should be agreed to by those affected or decided or approved by a court.
Committee co-chairperson, Lewis Nzimande, says that the committee received a wide range of views on the issue of expropriating land without compensation.
“The variety includes, amongst others, the concern about the property rights, private land and even the land that is in the hands of the state and that, that is in the mining companies and commercial farmers."
The Northern Cape leg of the hearings will continue in Upington on Thursday, Kuruman on Friday and Kimberley on Saturday.
Hearings will also start at the Ephrahim Mogale Town Hall in Limpopo today.
The committee is expected to report back to Parliament by 28 September.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
