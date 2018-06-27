Slain Stacey Adams a 'model learner', 'well-mannered'

The six-year-old girl was killed, and her body discovered in a shallow grave less than 50 metres away from her house in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain.

CAPE TOWN - Slain six-year-old Stacey Adams has been described as a “talkative” and “well-mannered” girl.

A 25-year-old man, who was arrested shortly after the discovery of her body, has confessed to the murder.

The family of Stacey Adams laid her to rest on Tuesday, according to Muslim burial rites.

Adams’ body was found on Sunday in a small hole opposite the house she stayed in with her grandmother in Eastridge.

Hundreds of people were at the funeral, a mix of curious community members, family, friends, police officers and politicians.

Adams, who was a grade one learner at Beacon View Primary School, has been described as a girl who loved school.

While her family says that Adams was talkative at home, her principal Edna Hockey says she was a model learner in class.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)