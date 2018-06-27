Search for missing CT psychologist enters fourth day
Police have confirmed that Diane Nelson’s car has since been found in Cecilia Forest car park near Bishopscourt.
CAPE TOWN - The search for missing Claremont psychologist Diane Nelson has entered its fourth day.
The 49-year-old woman was last seen on Saturday night.
Police have confirmed that Nelson’s car has since been found in Cecilia Forest car park near Bishopscourt.
Scores of people, many of them Nelson’s patients, have taken to The Pink Ladies organisation’s Facebook page sharing the flyer and leaving messages of support.
The missing woman has short blond hair, a tattoo on her wrist and was last seen wearing a dark top and grey pants.
Anyone with information is urged to contact The Pink Ladies or the Claremont SA Police Service.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
