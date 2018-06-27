Sars inquiry hears of atmosphere of fear under Moyane
Five witnesses who testified detailed how Tom Moyane suspended the entire Sars executive committee without any warning.
JOHANNESBURG - Day two of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) inquiry headed by retired Judge Robert Nugent has just concluded after hearing damning testimony by former senior employees who’ve outlined how senior executives were purged and key programmes aimed at enhancing tax compliance were dismantled.
The five witnesses who testified detailed how Tom Moyane suspended the entire Sars executive committee without any warning.
The inquiry also heard there was an atmosphere of fear in the organisation under Moyane.
Former Chief Operating Officer Barry Hore told the commission that he resigned after the entire executive was suspended and after Moyane put the brakes on key programmes without any consultation.
“[Senior executives] were all suspended, it’s not something that sits very easily.”
At the same time, head of Sars’ Large Business Centre Sunita Manik testified that she resigned when it was clear Moyane had placed a target on her back.
She was removed from her position without being informed and spent months at the revenue collector in limbo without a job description.
“I was concerned because of the levels of intimidation and fear across that it was not just not worth staying in Sars.”
The Nugent inquiry is investigating tax administration and governance failures that led to the exit of many senior managers.
The hearings will continue until Friday.
