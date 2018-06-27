Sapu calls for inquiry into Khehla Sitole’s fitness to hold office

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Sapu calls for inquiry into Khehla Sitole’s fitness to hold office

The union says there are signs showing Sitole will sink the ship at the police service.

FILE: National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khehla Sitole. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khehla Sitole. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Union (Sapu) says it no longer has confidence in National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole's leadership and its calling for a board of inquiry into his fitness to hold office.

The union says there are signs showing Sitole will sink the ship at the police service.

Sapu argues the commissioner has never consulted the union on serious issues such as employee layoffs.

Last week, Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe De Lange announced she had been asked by Sitole to step down from her position but on Wednesday the union announced that she will be staying in her position.

Sapu spokesperson Oscar Skommere said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa must establish that board, not only to look into General Sitole but to look into the entire police as a department [because] it has lost direction.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA