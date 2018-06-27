Sapu calls for inquiry into Khehla Sitole’s fitness to hold office
The union says there are signs showing Sitole will sink the ship at the police service.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Union (Sapu) says it no longer has confidence in National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole's leadership and its calling for a board of inquiry into his fitness to hold office.
Sapu argues the commissioner has never consulted the union on serious issues such as employee layoffs.
Last week, Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe De Lange announced she had been asked by Sitole to step down from her position but on Wednesday the union announced that she will be staying in her position.
Sapu spokesperson Oscar Skommere said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa must establish that board, not only to look into General Sitole but to look into the entire police as a department [because] it has lost direction.”
