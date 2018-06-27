Ramaphosa: Mercedes-Benz investment in SA a statement of trust

Mercedes-Benz announced a R10 billion investment in the expansion of its East London plant on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised government's commitment to stimulate significant, new investment in the country's economy.

He addressed delegates at auto manufacturer Mercedes-Benz's announcement of a R10 billion investment in the expansion of its East London plant on Tuesday.

The luxury car brand's new generation C-Class model will also be manufactured here.

Ramaphosa says this cash injection signals a positive momentum in the target to raise R1.2 trillion in new investment for South Africa.

"This investment is a statement of trust, a statement of confidence that South Africa is indeed a good investment destination and we welcome you for having brought this investment here."

Member of Mercedes-Benz's divisional board, Markus Schafer: "This is an important milestone for Mercedes-Benz, especially for Mercedes-Benz South Africa today and I think a very important milestone for the community, expanding the plant and making the plant ready for the future. This is a sign of trust in the fantastic work force."

#MBInvestment Automaker Mercedes Benz Cars has invested 600 Million Euro in the expansion of its East London plant. KB Image : Supplied pic.twitter.com/5c9GkcoHas — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018

#MBInvestment The luxury car maker’s new generation C-Class is one of the vehicles that will be manufactured at the site. KB pic.twitter.com/Oqqw8pU6QG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018