Protesting Uber drivers vow more mass action
The City of Cape Town's traffic services says seven officers were assaulted and sustained minor injuries during the chaos.
CAPE TOWN – A group of Uber drivers are planning to embark on mass action next week to make known their grievances about vehicle impoundments, safety and fares.
Four protesting drivers were arrested during a scuffle with traffic authorities in Greenpoint on Tuesday.
They face charges of assault, illegal gathering and illegal protesting.
#UberProtest Uber drivers protesting in Greenpoint. Drivers say they are victimised by Traffic Services on a daily basis. GLS pic.twitter.com/uy9i3vtJ0p— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018
#Uber #Taxify One Uber driver transporting passengers is being intimidated by striking drivers who are refusing to let him through. SF pic.twitter.com/DSKqD5D06K— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018
#UberProtest Altercation between Uber and Taxify drivers and Traffic officials. GLS pic.twitter.com/BhD9dYBTgy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018
#Uber #Taxify The peaceful gathering has turned chaotic with police firing stun grenades to disperse the group. A section of Somerset Rd has been cordoned off and is closed to traffic, opposite the traffic dept. SF pic.twitter.com/0VxVVFG41t— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018
#Uber #Taxify A scuffle broke out between officials and protesting ubder drivers in front of the traffic dept in Greenpoint. The area is quiet at the moment after stun grenades were fired to disperse the group. SF pic.twitter.com/cd9W2QlBdy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018
Protesting Uber drivers have vowed to take to the streets again.
They are planning to apply for a permit which will allow them to demonstrate next Wednesday.
The group's Alfred Diphatse says, “Uber didn’t want to raise some of our fares but they ask us to drive on the same fare as they started, but because petrol has gone up, it’s killing us as drivers and the cost of the car, the cost of insurance and the coasts of other things.”
Drivers are also disgruntled about their vehicles being impounded due to the slow issuing of permits.
In a statement, Uber says the process of operating licences have been delayed due to a backlog at the relevant city department.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
