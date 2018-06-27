Popular Topics
Protesting Uber drivers vow more mass action

The City of Cape Town's traffic services says seven officers were assaulted and sustained minor injuries during the chaos.

A message is seen on one of the cars that participated in a protest by Uber and Taxify driver in Green Point, Cape Town. Picture: EWN
A message is seen on one of the cars that participated in a protest by Uber and Taxify driver in Green Point, Cape Town. Picture: EWN
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A group of Uber drivers are planning to embark on mass action next week to make known their grievances about vehicle impoundments, safety and fares.

Four protesting drivers were arrested during a scuffle with traffic authorities in Greenpoint on Tuesday.

They face charges of assault, illegal gathering and illegal protesting.

The City of Cape Town's traffic services says seven officers were assaulted and sustained minor injuries during the chaos.

Protesting Uber drivers have vowed to take to the streets again.

They are planning to apply for a permit which will allow them to demonstrate next Wednesday.

The group's Alfred Diphatse says, “Uber didn’t want to raise some of our fares but they ask us to drive on the same fare as they started, but because petrol has gone up, it’s killing us as drivers and the cost of the car, the cost of insurance and the coasts of other things.”

Drivers are also disgruntled about their vehicles being impounded due to the slow issuing of permits.

In a statement, Uber says the process of operating licences have been delayed due to a backlog at the relevant city department.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

