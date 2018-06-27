Protest action erupts in Gugulethu area

Authorities say protesters are burning tyres in the road in front of the municipal offices in the area.

CAPE TOWN – The pouring rain hasn’t dampened spirits as protesters gather in the Gugulethu area.

Residents are currently protesting along Duinefontein and Govan Mbeki roads.

A road in front of the municipal office has been blocked.

It’s unclear, at this stage, what the protest is about.

The City of Cape Town’s Richard Coleman says: "Due to protest action in Gugulethu area, we’ve got Govan Mbeki Road that is closed at Duinefontein Road and that is for the east-bound traffic."

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)