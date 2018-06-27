Police search for 3-month-old who went missing from KZN home

Police say they are searching for a man named Lungelo Simamane who was visiting the Hibberdene house at the time with an unidentified woman.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for a missing three-month-old infant who is believed to have been kidnapped.

It's understood the baby and his mother fell asleep side-by-side at their Hibberdene home in KwaZulu-Natal more than three weeks ago but she woke up to discover he'd disappeared.

Police say they are searching for a man named Lungelo Simamane who was visiting the house at the time with an unidentified woman.

Spokesperson Thulani Zwane says police suspect the pair abducted the infant.

“We’re appealing to anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of this three-month-old baby to come forward or who might know the whereabouts of these two people who were sleeping in the same house when the child went missing.”