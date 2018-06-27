Popular Topics
Police appeal for public help to find Kagiso serial killer

It's understood the killings started in mid-May when the body of a man in his 30s was found in Azaadville. Mogale City.

FILE: Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
FILE: Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for leads in Kagiso on the West Rand after a fourth man was killed in the area.

It's understood the killings started in mid-May when the body of a man in his 30s was found in Azaadville, Mogale City.

The next day, the body of a 53-year-old man was found in the veld near a local recycling centre.

The third victim was found in Chief Mogale.

The police's Solomon Sibiya says all four victims appear to have suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

“We are still requesting the community to come forward [with information]. We can promise that whatever piece of information they provide to police we will treat it with the utmost confidentiality.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

