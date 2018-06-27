Police appeal for public help to find Kagiso serial killer
It's understood the killings started in mid-May when the body of a man in his 30s was found in Azaadville. Mogale City.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for leads in Kagiso on the West Rand after a fourth man was killed in the area.
It's understood the killings started in mid-May when the body of a man in his 30s was found in Azaadville, Mogale City.
The next day, the body of a 53-year-old man was found in the veld near a local recycling centre.
The third victim was found in Chief Mogale.
The police's Solomon Sibiya says all four victims appear to have suffered blunt force trauma to the head.
“We are still requesting the community to come forward [with information]. We can promise that whatever piece of information they provide to police we will treat it with the utmost confidentiality.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 26 June 2018
-
More load shedding expected as Eskom does full recovery on generating units
-
Winter rains bring much-needed respite to Cape Town’s dams
-
Trade unions reject Eskom’s offer in wage talks
-
Search for missing CT psychologist enters fourth day
-
Court finds DA cessation of De Lille's membership unlawful, invalid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.