‘Please Call Me’ inventor barred from disclosing Vodacom settlement details

Lawyers for both, Nkosana Makate and the network company, agreed in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday that he would not disclose details of their settlement to the media or any other third party.

This is after media reports suggested that Makate had been offered R10 million.

A Constitutional Court ruling in April 2016 directed that Makate be recognised for his “Please Call Me” idea.

