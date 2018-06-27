Parly committee says Sibanye-Stillwater mine deaths 'a national disaster'

Chairperson of the Committee on Mineral Resources, Sahlulele Luzipo, says the company should be placed under curatorship and, if need be, lose its operating licence.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources says that the continued deaths of mine workers at Sibanye-Stillwater should be viewed as a national crisis.

A worker died on Tuesday during a cleaning shift at the mine's Driefontein operation.

This brings to six the number of workers who have lost their lives at the company in a month and 21 since the beginning of the year.

Luzipo says the rate at which workers are dying at Sibanye-Stillwater mines has reached disastrous proportions.

“This is a national disaster. It’s a crisis and it’s a crisis by one company, mostly.”

Sibanye-Stillwater says that it is waiting for details from the primary investigation into the latest fatality.

Details have still not been released into the investigation regarding five workers who died earlier this month.

GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION

Mining unions have urged government to intervene in the industry after another miner was killed.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu)'s Joseph Mathunjwa says that President Cyril Ramaphosa should assist in the fast-tracking of a new draft of the Mining Health and Safety Act.

“We still call upon the state president that his intervention will play a very vital role in the safety of the mining industry and workers.”

Congress of South African Trade Unions' Bheki Ntshalintshali says that the act allows for employees to refuse to perform work that poses as a threat to their lives.

“We’re calling for unions to make proposals to the legislation.”

The Department of Mineral Resources is yet to release the outcome of various investigations into fatalities at mines.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)