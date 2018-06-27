New bill to give Auditor-General teeth against those wasting public funds

The Public Audit Amendment Bill will come before the NCOP in a plenary on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A new bill that will give the Auditor-General the power to act against those found to have wasted public funds is a step closer to becoming law.

The finance select committee in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has adopted the bill without making any changes on Tuesday.

Select Committee on Finance chairperson Charel de Beer is not expecting it to face any opposition.

“When it is passed, it will then be sent to the president to be assented to.”

Key provisions in the bill will give the Auditor-General teeth.

“It’s very important because it assists the Auditor-General, referring to unauthorised, irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure to act.”

Once law, the bill will give the Auditor-General the power to refer adverse audits to the police and the Hawks for further investigation if necessary, and to recover lost funds – in certain instances – from the officials responsible.

