More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
The first group arrived on Monday after they were recruited by an agent to work as English teachers in that country.
JOHANNESBURG - Another group of about 49 young South Africans which were stranded in China due to a visa scam has arrived on home soil.
However, Beijing authorities confiscated their passports after they were found working with study visas in contravention of the immigration laws.
The agent, including two other people, has been detained in China.
The International Relations Department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says the final group is expected to touch down on Thursday.
“The other two who were part of the arrangement for the students to go to China have been detained for further questioning. Our embassy and consulate services in China are giving assistance."
