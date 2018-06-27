Mashaba: JMPD is not going to be intimidated by anyone

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says there’s no way the JMPD will relax its efforts to remove unroadworthy vehicles from the roads.

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it’s important to highlight that it’s not targeting taxi's during its Buya Mthetho operations.

But the JMPD says it has received many complaints from road users and needs to act.



It says 70 taxis, 500 bakkies and other vehicles, including 12 trucks, have been impounded since January.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says Buya Mthetho is about bringing back the rule of law.

The mayor says that the impounding of vehicles is not an isolated approach to fighting crime.

#JMPD #ImpoundedTaxis [WATCH] The police’s David Tembe says there is no direct aim to impound only taxis but any unroadworthy vehicles. He says they’ve never received any complaint about impounding motor vehicles. [KS] pic.twitter.com/BNYjRRBLEw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018

#JMPD The hundreds of impounded vehicles. The Mayor, MMC Michael Sun and JMPD Chief David Thembe taking the media on a mini tour around the compound, pointing out some of the recently impounded cars. [KS] pic.twitter.com/2EpBldAcfW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018

“Many arrests of people accessing our services through illegal means, working with corrupt officials, cases of corruption and fraud in the City of Johannesburg.”

While some taxi bosses have threatened to intensity strikes against metro police, who they accuse of targeting them, Mashaba says the JMPD is not going to be intimidated by anyone.

