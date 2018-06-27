Popular Topics
Mashaba: JMPD is not going to be intimidated by anyone

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says there’s no way the JMPD will relax its efforts to remove unroadworthy vehicles from the roads.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, MMC Michael Sun and JMPD Chief David Thembe at a media briefing on its Buya Mthetho operations. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it’s important to highlight that it’s not targeting taxi's during its Buya Mthetho operations.

But the JMPD says it has received many complaints from road users and needs to act.

It says 70 taxis, 500 bakkies and other vehicles, including 12 trucks, have been impounded since January.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says Buya Mthetho is about bringing back the rule of law.

The mayor says that the impounding of vehicles is not an isolated approach to fighting crime.

“Many arrests of people accessing our services through illegal means, working with corrupt officials, cases of corruption and fraud in the City of Johannesburg.”

While some taxi bosses have threatened to intensity strikes against metro police, who they accuse of targeting them, Mashaba says the JMPD is not going to be intimidated by anyone.

The mayor says there’s no way the JMPD will relax its efforts to remove unroadworthy vehicles from the roads.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

