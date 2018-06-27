Man accused of Stacey Adams (6) murder shows no remorse - family
Christopher Brown made a first appearance in court on Wednesday for the rape and murder of the child.
CAPE TOWN - The family of six-year-old Stacey Adams says her alleged killer is showing no remorse.
Christopher Brown made a first appearance in court on Wednesday for the rape and murder of the child.
Adams's body was found last Sunday buried next to Brown's wendy house.
During his first court appearance, Brown tried to avoid photographers and their cameras. He even went as far as lying down on the bench, covering his face.
The State has indicated it'll oppose bail due to several other pending cases against Brown.
These are two cases of assault, cases of murder, possession of a firearm, crimen injuria and another assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm case.
All these charges have been provisionally withdrawn pending the finalisation of the investigations.
Brown didn't look at Adams's family, but there were times when he shook his head and muttered to himself.
The girl's relative Lyle Daniels said: “His attitude in court today made me feel like standing up, jumping over the crowd and just going to get him myself because my heart is completely broken.”
Brown will remain in police custody until his next court appearance for a formal bail application on 24 July.
