Man accused of killing Stacey Adams also facing rape charges

Dozens of community members are picketing outside the Mitchells Plain magistrates court, calling for justice for Stacey Adams.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of killing six-year-old Stacey Adams is also facing a charge of rape.

This has emerged in the Mitchells Plain magistrates court on Wednesday where Christopher Brown has made the first appearance.

Adams’ body was found in a shallow grave last weekend next to the wendy house Brown had been staying in.

"Hands off our children."

Outside court, community members are still picketing. MM pic.twitter.com/INcnPtLwdC — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 27, 2018

Nearly a dozen police officers were stationed in and around the packed courtroom to manage the large crowd that tried to cram inside.

The 25-year-old is facing charges of rape and murder.

Adams’ mother sat teary-eyed throughout court proceedings, never taking her eyes off the man she used to be in a relationship with.

The State has told the court it will be opposing bail as Brown has several other pending cases against him, including one of murder, assault and possession of a firearm.

Brown will remain in custody until his bail application on 24 July.

