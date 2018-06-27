Mahumapelo failed to set good example of governance, accountability - AG

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Mahumapelo failed to set good example of governance, accountability - AG

Under Supra Mahumapelo’s watch, overall audit outcomes in North West got worse and the urgings of state auditors seem to have been ignored.

FILE: North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo at the ANC’s 54th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo at the ANC’s 54th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Auditor-General has found former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo's office failed to set an example of good governance and accountability and was itself responsible for increasing amounts of irregular spending.

Officials from the AG's office briefed the National Council of Provinces ad hoc committee set up to monitor national government's intervention in North West, where departments have been put under administration.

Mahumapelo stepped down after widespread protests.

His replacement Job Mokgoro was also present on Wednesday when provincial department heads were called to account.

Under Mahumapelo’s watch, overall audit outcomes in North West got worse and the urgings of state auditors seem to have been ignored.

Success Marota of the Office of the Auditor-General said: “Most of our recommendations that we’ve made have not been implemented – specifically looking at irregular expenditure, where the province had an unresolved irregular expenditure of R15.3 billion as at the end of the 2016 financial year.”

His colleague Schalla van Schalkwyk told the committee some of the non-compliance with spending prescripts was down to incorrect interpretation of laws and regulations but this was not generally the case.

“In most instances, we found it was basically a deliberate disregard of compliances and laws required to be attended to in terms of the supply chain, specifically.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA