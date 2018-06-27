Mahumapelo failed to set good example of governance, accountability - AG

Under Supra Mahumapelo’s watch, overall audit outcomes in North West got worse and the urgings of state auditors seem to have been ignored.

CAPE TOWN - The Auditor-General has found former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo's office failed to set an example of good governance and accountability and was itself responsible for increasing amounts of irregular spending.

Officials from the AG's office briefed the National Council of Provinces ad hoc committee set up to monitor national government's intervention in North West, where departments have been put under administration.

Mahumapelo stepped down after widespread protests.

His replacement Job Mokgoro was also present on Wednesday when provincial department heads were called to account.

Success Marota of the Office of the Auditor-General said: “Most of our recommendations that we’ve made have not been implemented – specifically looking at irregular expenditure, where the province had an unresolved irregular expenditure of R15.3 billion as at the end of the 2016 financial year.”

His colleague Schalla van Schalkwyk told the committee some of the non-compliance with spending prescripts was down to incorrect interpretation of laws and regulations but this was not generally the case.

“In most instances, we found it was basically a deliberate disregard of compliances and laws required to be attended to in terms of the supply chain, specifically.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)