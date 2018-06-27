[LISTEN] Unpacking how NHI will impact your life
Radio 702 | The Natioanl Health Insurance is designed to improve the lives of poor South Africans who cannot afford medical aid, and cannot afford to go to a private clinic.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi last week announced amendments to two bills, including the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.
The NHI is designed to improve the lives of poor South Africans who cannot afford medical aid, and cannot afford to go to a private clinic.
There has been some skepticism over its implementation with some saying the quality of healthcare should be prioritised.
Karima Brown talks to the Health Minister about the NHI.
Listen to the audio for more.
