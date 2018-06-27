[LISTEN] Rise in pro-black business consumers
Radio 702 | Trend Spotter and Research Assistant at Flux Trends Khumo Theko says a pro-black business consumer is a group of people who consciously strive to buy products and services from black-owned businesses.
She says there is a trend for newfound support for black business by the pro-black business consumer.
“When it comes to the push for supporting black businesses, we have always seen it a lot in terms of mainstream communication from a political view.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
