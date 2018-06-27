Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Post Office transfers grant beneficiaries to new card

| Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa spoke to Sapo CEO Mark Barnes about the process of ensuring that grant beneficiaries migrate to its platforms.

JOHANNESBURG – As the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) continues to phase out cash payments from Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), the South African Post Office (Sapo) announced this week the transfer of over one million social grants beneficiaries from the CPS Sassa card to the new Sassa card issued by the Postbank.

Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa spoke to Sapo CEO Mark Barnes about the process of ensuring that grant beneficiaries migrate smoothly to its platforms.

“You can go to any Sassa outlet or any pay point and swipe your old white Sassa card for the new gold Sassa Post office card… We verify you biometrically to the database, once that takes place you have a new card and it's fully operable. It takes about 10 minutes.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

