Labour Dept dismisses critics of Minimum Wage Bill
The department says the National Minimum Wage Bill should be implemented as it meets all constitutional requirements.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Labour has dismissed critics of the contentious National Minimum Wage Bill which is currently before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).
Deputy Director-General for Labour Policy Thembinkosi Mkhaliphi says submissions opposed to the bill don’t deal with its substance and, instead, attack the whole concept of labour regulation.
On Wednesday, Mkhaliphi briefed the NCOP’s select committee on Economic and Business Development on the department’s responses to the submissions received on the wage bill.
Mkhaliphi said: “All of these comments are ideologically based comments and it's very difficult for us [because] they’re not talking to the content of the bill.”
He says the bill was formulated with the assistance of experienced lawyers who sit on the International Labour Organisation.
It’s now up to the NCOP to pass the bill before it is signed into law.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
