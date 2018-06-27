KZN woman fined, sentenced to community service for racist remarks

It's understood Stephanie Odendaal made offensive comments on Facebook late last year about Pamela MacDougall's choice to marry a man of a different race.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) woman has been sentenced to a fine and community service for racist comments she made on social media.

Stephanie Odendaal was taken to the Equality Court by Pamela MacDougall for unfair discrimination on the grounds of race.

It's understood Odendaal made offensive comments on Facebook late last year about MacDougall's choice to marry a man of a different race.

Odendall will now have to apologise to MacDougall, complete 100 hours of community service and pay a R7,000 fine to two KZN NGOs as part of a settlement agreement.

The commission's Tanuja Munnoo said: “The commission tried to intervene in the matter by giving the respondent an opportunity to respond to the allegations and then we had to proceed to the Equality Court when we did not receive the response.”