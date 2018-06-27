JMPD monitor protest action in Orlando Soweto

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar says traffic in the area has been affected.

JOHANNESBURG – A service delivery protest is underway in Orlando, Soweto on Wednesday morning.

Community members have barricaded Klipspruit Valley Road with rocks.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar says traffic in the area has been affected.

“Previously service delivery related, however, local council asked us to put more officers in the area to control the situation. It’s not violent but it is a distraction to traffic, as they are singing and chanting.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)