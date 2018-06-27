Inquiry: Ex-Sars official reveals execs shunned previous leadership
Tshebeletso Seremane detailed how she raised ethical concerns and was dismissed from her job.
JOHANNESBURG - Former head of South African Revenue Service (Sars) integrity unit Tshebeletso Seremane has painted a damning picture of how senior executives were purged and frustrated at the revenue collector.
She was giving evidence at the commission of inquiry into Sars headed by Robert Nugent. She's detailed how she raised ethical concerns and was dismissed from her job.
Two other former Sars officials have given similar accounts, explaining there was a level of mistrust and exclusion towards senior managers from suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane and those close to him.
Seremane says managers seen to be close to the previous Sars leadership were side-lined and had their portfolios taken away from them, so much so, that managers earning in the region of R1.5 million per annum were not assigned any work.
“There was that purge of those, in a way, would be associated with the previous leadership. So, if in a way you were suspected to have been very close whether to Mr [Ivan] Pillay or you were working on something with the previous [leadership], they didn’t want to hear anything about the previous leadership.”
Hearings will continue until Friday.
WATCH: Sars public hearings, 27 June 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
