Hawks: Corruption probe into ex-Gauteng Health MEC Hlongwa still ongoing

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say an investigation into alleged corruption involving former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa has been ongoing and that the case has never been closed.

Hlongwa and 11 other officials have been implicated in irregular expenditure at the provincial Health Department between 2006 and 2010.

A report by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) recently made public by civil society organisations has revealed how Hlongwa received kickbacks, luxury trips and other benefits during his tenure.

The findings, which include recommendations to pursue criminal charges against him, were handed to former president Jacob Zuma last year, but no action has yet been taken.

The Hawks Hangwani Mulaudzi says the case has not been closed.

“What we can confirm now is that there are new instructions that we received from the NPA [National Prosecuting Authroity] which the investigating team are dealing with. The notion that the docket was closed is not true.”

