Hammanskraal water: Residents to get info on 'cholera outbreak' asap

The City of Tshwane says roaming water tankers have been dispatched to ensure a continuous supply of drinking water.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has sent a team of experts to conduct urgent tests in the Greater Hammanskraal area following a suspected cholera outbreak.

It says roaming water tankers have been dispatched to ensure a continuous supply of drinking water.

The city's Selby Bokaba says they will inform affected residents of the results as soon as they are made available.

“We received information that there’s a possible outbreak of cholera in the Greater Hammanskraal area, we subsequently sent our team from the laboratory section.”