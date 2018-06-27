Hammanskraal water: Residents to get info on 'cholera outbreak' asap

Man accused of Stacey Adams (6) murder shows no remorse - family
The City of Tshwane says roaming water tankers have been dispatched to ensure a continuous supply of drinking water.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has sent a team of experts to conduct urgent tests in the Greater Hammanskraal area following a suspected cholera outbreak.
It says roaming water tankers have been dispatched to ensure a continuous supply of drinking water.
The city's Selby Bokaba says they will inform affected residents of the results as soon as they are made available.
“We received information that there’s a possible outbreak of cholera in the Greater Hammanskraal area, we subsequently sent our team from the laboratory section.”
