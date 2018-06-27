Police hunt for suspects behind Grassy Park doctor's surgery robbery
Two men posing as patients entered the surgery and threatened the doctor and his assistant at gunpoint.
CAPE TOWN - Police are appealing for public assistance to locate suspects who robbed a doctor's surgery in Grassy Park.
They tied them up and fled the scene with money, cellphones and other valuables.
The incident occurred almost a month ago.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The suspects threatened the doctor with a firearm and robbed the doctor and the assistant of their belongings, and two other patients who were at the doctor’s surgery.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
