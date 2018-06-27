Police hunt for suspects behind Grassy Park doctor's surgery robbery

Two men posing as patients entered the surgery and threatened the doctor and his assistant at gunpoint.

CAPE TOWN - Police are appealing for public assistance to locate suspects who robbed a doctor's surgery in Grassy Park.

Two men posing as patients entered the surgery and threatened the doctor and his assistant at gunpoint.

They tied them up and fled the scene with money, cellphones and other valuables.

The incident occurred almost a month ago.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The suspects threatened the doctor with a firearm and robbed the doctor and the assistant of their belongings, and two other patients who were at the doctor’s surgery.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)