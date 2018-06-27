Gordhan: My conscience is clear on Ivan Pillay retirement decision

Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan was testifying on Tuesday in Pretoria on the first day of public hearings at the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars.

PRETORIA – Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says that his conscience is clear in relation to his approval of former South African Revenue Services (Sars) executive Ivan Pillay’s early retirement, saying he was prosecuted as part of a state capture ploy to target him.



Gordhan was testifying on Tuesday in Pretoria on the first day of public hearings at the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars.

The minister, Pillay and former Sars Commissioner Oupa Magashula were charged with fraud in 2016 because of his early retirement decision but the case was withdrawn a few weeks later.

Public Enterprises Minister Gordhan was asked about his decision to grant Pillay early retirement.

“My conscience is clear, absolutely, that I did all the checking that I could possibly do at that point in time and did the right thing by the law.

The minister explained why he believed he was charged.

“I’ve sorted some people during the state capture period, now pick up those sorts of issues from within Sars, that was all happening within a period when there were these famous Sunday Times leaks that were going on and which cast all sorts of malicious aspersion on various individuals.”

Judge Robert Nugent asked the minister whether he knew why a major review of Sars’ operations was needed.

“The reason that circulated is that Sars was a mess at the time and that’s a narrative I’d like to dismiss quite quickly because there is evidence that it wasn’t and that firm foundation had been laid.”

Gordhan said he asked Tom Moyane about this process at his first meeting after being re-appointed as the Finance Minister.

“The first meeting on 15 December 2015, was to say 'halt this process, give me information and tell me what’s really going on.' That didn’t happen.”

The minister has set out the structure of Sars as it was in 2014, when Moyane started a restructuring of the organisation.

Gordhan spent two hours going through a presentation comprising of 140 slides, where he set out how Sars was transformed over 10 years between 1999 and 2009.

“There is firm evidence that a firm foundation had been laid, if minor and incremental changes needed to be made to create efficiency, then that’s a different matter and in line with the way things evolved over the 10-year period.”

While the minister’s evidence has concluded, he was told he may be called again to testify.

Pillay is expected to testify on Thursday.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)