Golden Arrow announces bus fare increase
The service says the price of fuel has increased by more than 30% over the past year and other cost increases have far exceeded the consumer price index.
CAPE TOWN - The Golden Arrow Bus Services says fares will increase by 5% as of Monday.
The service says the price of fuel has increased by more than 30% over the past year and other cost increases have far exceeded the consumer price index.
Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says the 3.7% increase in the operational subsidies for public transport has also failed to keep abreast of cost escalations.
The increase will come into effect on 2 July.
“Passengers can postpone paying the increase fares until 15 July in the case of the return-ride clip card and 7 August in the case of a monthly clip card by purchasing the new clip card before the effective date.”
Meanwhile, the Automobile Association has predicted that the price of fuel is expected to increase yet again in July.
The association says it may increase by 24 cents a litre for petrol and 26 cents a litre for diesel.
READ: Golden Arrow Bus Services statement on fare increases.
Golden Arrow_fares Increase 2 July 2018 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Inquiry: Ex-Sars official reveals execs shunned previous leadership
-
‘Please Call Me’ inventor barred from disclosing Vodacom settlement details
-
Treasury DG Mogajane raises concerns with NW financial management
-
[FACT CHECK] Did the DA-led WC create ‘75% of all jobs’ in SA last year?
-
Sugar cane industry at tipping point, says SA Sugar Association
-
Eskom, unions to meet for second round of wage negotiations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.