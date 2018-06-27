Golden Arrow announces bus fare increase

The service says the price of fuel has increased by more than 30% over the past year and other cost increases have far exceeded the consumer price index.

CAPE TOWN - The Golden Arrow Bus Services says fares will increase by 5% as of Monday.

The service says the price of fuel has increased by more than 30% over the past year and other cost increases have far exceeded the consumer price index.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says the 3.7% increase in the operational subsidies for public transport has also failed to keep abreast of cost escalations.

The increase will come into effect on 2 July.

“Passengers can postpone paying the increase fares until 15 July in the case of the return-ride clip card and 7 August in the case of a monthly clip card by purchasing the new clip card before the effective date.”

Meanwhile, the Automobile Association has predicted that the price of fuel is expected to increase yet again in July.

The association says it may increase by 24 cents a litre for petrol and 26 cents a litre for diesel.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)