Gauteng police commissioner De Lange stays

Last week, De Lange said she'd been asked by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to step down.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Union (SAPU) says Deliwe de Lange will be staying on in her position as Gauteng police commissioner.

The union says Sitole has now agreed to allow De Lange to serve the rest of her term.

SAPU's Mpho Kwinika said: “They have met with general De Lange and she then reported to us that they have agreed to keep her until her term comes to an end.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)