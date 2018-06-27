Five witnesses set to testify at Sars governance inquiry

Among the witnesses being called today is Vusi Ngculana, the former group executive for debt collection, who handed in his resignation in December 2016.

PRETORIA – Five witnesses, most of them former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials, have been lined up to testify on day two of the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars.

Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan took the stand in Pretoria on Tuesday, where he set out the revenue services structure prior to suspended commissioner Tom Moyane’s appointment in 2014.

The inquiry will investigate a four-year period from April 2014 until March this year.

Minister Gordhan told the commission of inquiry that among the reasons provided for the need for Moyane to restructure Sars was because it was in a mess.

“And that’s a narrative that I’d like to dismiss quite quickly because there’s the evidence that he wasn’t. firm foundation had been laid.”

Among the witnesses being called today is Vusi Ngculana, the former group executive for debt collection, who handed in his resignation in December 2016.

Another former Sars official will also testify. Sunita Manik left the organization in September 2016 after being involved in the creation of a new international tax framework.

The hearings have been set down until Friday.

