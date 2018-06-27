Experts sent to Hammanskraal to test for cholera
The city's Selby Bokaba says several areas have been affected.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Tshwane says it's received information of a possible cholera outbreak in the Hammanskraal area.
It says a team of experts has been dispatched to conduct urgent tests.
"Hammanskraal, Dilope, Themba and all those surrounding villages. But we’ve also, in the meantime, dispersed roaming water tankers to ensure continuous supply of water."
@CityTshwane has been alerted by residents in the Hammanskraal— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) June 27, 2018
area of a possible cholera outbreak. #HammanskraalWater
@CityTshwane requests residents not to drink water to— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) June 27, 2018
avoid the possibility of getting sick. Roaming water tankers have been
dispatched to ensure continuous supply of drinking water to the affected
residents. #HammanskraalWater
Residents in the following areas are affected: Dilopye; New Eersterust;Temba;Babelegi Industries;Marokolong; Ramotse; Majaneng; Mandela— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) June 27, 2018
Village; Sekampaneng; Hammanskraal. #HammanskraalWater
