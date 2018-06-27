Experts sent to Hammanskraal to test for cholera

The city's Selby Bokaba says several areas have been affected.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Tshwane says it's received information of a possible cholera outbreak in the Hammanskraal area.

It says a team of experts has been dispatched to conduct urgent tests.

"Hammanskraal, Dilope, Themba and all those surrounding villages. But we’ve also, in the meantime, dispersed roaming water tankers to ensure continuous supply of water."

@CityTshwane has been alerted by residents in the Hammanskraal

area of a possible cholera outbreak. #HammanskraalWater — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) June 27, 2018

@CityTshwane requests residents not to drink water to

avoid the possibility of getting sick. Roaming water tankers have been

dispatched to ensure continuous supply of drinking water to the affected

residents. #HammanskraalWater — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) June 27, 2018