Eskom, unions to meet for second round of wage negotiations

Initially, Eskom cut salary increases for the year, citing financial difficulties and then offered labour unions a 4.7% hike, which has been rejected.

FILE: Eskom workers affiliated to NUM protesting outside the utility’s offices at Megawatt Park on 14 June 2018. Picture: @NUM_Media/Twitter.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will be meeting with labour unions on Wednesday for a second round of wage negotiations in a bid to end the impasse.

Initially, Eskom cut salary increases for the year, citing financial difficulties and then offered labour unions a 4.7% hike, which has been rejected.

Negotiations are set to resume on Wednesday for the next three days.

The National Union of Mineworkers, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and Solidarity met with Eskom last week, saying they would not accept a 4.7% wage hike for workers.

Initially, the labour unions wanted a 15% increase but have now dropped this to 9%.

Eskom management and board members have been in meetings, this week, considering the latest demand, and hopefully, after the second round of negotiations, set to continue until Friday (29 June), a resolution will be reached.

At the same time, Eskom says the power system has been stabilised and it doesn't anticipate load shedding this week.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

