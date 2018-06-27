Eskom, unions to meet for second round of wage negotiations
Initially, Eskom cut salary increases for the year, citing financial difficulties and then offered labour unions a 4.7% hike, which has been rejected.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will be meeting with labour unions on Wednesday for a second round of wage negotiations in a bid to end the impasse.
Initially, Eskom cut salary increases for the year, citing financial difficulties and then offered labour unions a 4.7% hike, which has been rejected.
Negotiations are set to resume on Wednesday for the next three days.
The National Union of Mineworkers, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and Solidarity met with Eskom last week, saying they would not accept a 4.7% wage hike for workers.
Initially, the labour unions wanted a 15% increase but have now dropped this to 9%.
Eskom management and board members have been in meetings, this week, considering the latest demand, and hopefully, after the second round of negotiations, set to continue until Friday (29 June), a resolution will be reached.
At the same time, Eskom says the power system has been stabilised and it doesn't anticipate load shedding this week.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
NTM workers threaten shutdown of all Shoprite subsidiaries from tomorrow
-
[FACT CHECK] Did the DA-led WC create ‘75% of all jobs’ in SA last year?
-
Mercedes Benz invests R10bn in expansion of East London plant
-
Eskom bags SA’s Most Attractive Employer Award
-
'Sars was a world-class efficient, respected tax & customs administration'
-
Workers affiliated with NTM expected to shutdown Shoprite subsidiaries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.