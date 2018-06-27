Dept says outcome of probes into mine deaths still pending
The latest mineworker died on duty at Sibanye-Stillwater's Khomanani Driefontein operation this week.
JOHANNESBURG - The Mineral Resources Department says there's still no outcome of several investigations into fatalities at various mines.
Twenty-one company employees have died so far this year.
The department says the outcome of the investigations will be made public as soon as they are completed.
The department says operations at the Khomanani Driefontein mine were stopped after the body of a worker was found in one of the shafts in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The department’s Ayanda Shezi says safety inspectors have urged the mine to protect workers.
Sibanye-Stillwater says it will hold a safety summit.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
