De Lille to learn fate on DA membership
The outcome will also impact on her mayoralty, which was restored by the High Court pending the outcome of this application.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court is due to rule on Wednesday on Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s status within the Democratic Alliance (DA).
The outcome will also impact on her mayoralty, which was restored by the High Court pending the outcome of this application.
The parties squared off earlier in June over the DA’s attempts to boot her from the party based on remarks she made in a radio interview on CapeTalk and Talk Radio 702.
De Lille has been at loggerheads with the party for more than a year now, over alleged misconduct in the City of Cape Town.
De Lille’s legal team has argued that the DA has employed tactics of subterfuge to get rid of her.
She says the DA incorrectly applied its own constitution when it invoked its cessation clause to terminate her membership after she indicated on the Eusebius McKaiser Show that she planned to resign from the party once she had cleared her name.
The DA, meanwhile, says it’s clear that at the time of the interview in April, De Lille’s relationship with the party had irretrievably broken down.
It says a member publicly expressing plans to resign from the party goes against its constitution and is grounds for membership to be terminated.
De Lille is currently also locked in a second legal battle with the DA, over the legitimacy of its internal investigation report on which disciplinary charges against her were formulated.
