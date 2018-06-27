DA plans third motion of no confidence into Patricia de Lille

The party says she has several issues of misconduct to answer to and at least 75% of the city's DA caucus has lost faith in her leadership.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is planning another motion of no confidence in Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille.

It follows De Lille's victory in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday where judges declared the termination of her membership from the DA unlawful and invalid.

De Lille survived the first motion of no confidence brought against her before a full city council meeting by a single vote in February.

A second motion, within the DA caucus only, succeeded, leading to the party's attempt to recall her.

On Wednesday, Judge Andre le Grange said, it was not necessary for the court to interpret exactly what De Lille meant when she said in a radio interview that she planned to walk away from the DA once she had cleared her name.

The court did, however, find that her remarks were grounds for the party to trigger its cessation clause.

“The fact that the statements which were uttered by Ms De Lille may have amounted to an expression of an intention to resign, in our view, does not necessarily lead to the conclusion that her membership ceased as was submitted to the DA, either automatically or otherwise.”

But the court found the DA lacked in applying its own processes to remove her.

Despite Wednesday's court ruling, the DA says De Lille has issues of misconduct to answer to.

It will now again ask its city caucus to vote on the third motion of no confidence in her leadership, which the DA says has been autocratic and divisive.

‘MESSY AND UNCOMFORTABLE’

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen says the way the party has handled the matter involving De Lille has been "messy and uncomfortable."

Steenhuisen was speaking on the sidelines of a briefing on the National Health Insurance in Durban on Wednesday.

He says while they respect the High Court's judgment, the DA still intends to pursue disciplinary action against De Lille.

He also admits that the party has made mistakes during the process.

“It’s disappointing the outcome of this morning and it has pointed out some shortcomings in the internal processes. The disciplinary committee will have to convene as soon as possible and ensure that those processes are followed.”

Additional reporting by Ziyanda Ngcobo.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)