DA planning to appeal Patricia de Lille judgment

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it plans to appeal Wednesday’s judgment, which has restored Patricia de Lille’s party membership.

In a unanimous ruling of a full bench, the Western Cape High Court said the DA had failed to follow its own constitution when it invoked its cessation clause against De Lille.

It says the panel elected to consider whether her membership should be terminated, was improperly constituted.

The DA sought to boot her from the party after she intimated on Talk Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser Show that she planned to resign once she had cleared her name of misconduct charges.

The DA’s federal council deputy chairperson Natasha Mazzone says De Lille still has a lot to answer to.

“We don’t believe that the judgement has the correct interpretation of the Democratic Alliance constitution nor is it in the best interest of the City of Cape Town. There are a lot of substantive issues that now need to be looked at very seriously.”

She says there are several issues of misconduct that De Lille must explain.

“Irretrievably broken-down relationship between a mayor and her caucus is an untenable situation. Above all the DA wants to act in the best interest of the City of Cape Town, so we have contingency measures in place.”

#DeLille Le Grange it's our view that he cessation of Miss De Lille is unlawful and invalid. Awarded a cost order against the DA.

‘VICTORY FOR ALL PUBLIC SERVANTS’

De Lille says that Wednesday’s court judgment is a victory for all public servants in the country.

Judge Andre le Grange stressed that the DA flouted its own constitution when it asked De Lille to respond to the decision to terminate her membership.

Following Wednesday’s ruling, De Lille said she’s ready to tackle the challenges in the City of Cape Town with renewed vigour.

“This victory today also sends out a very strong message... we have rights in this country and in our Constitution.”

She adds that the judgment serves as a reminder to all political parties to treat their members respectfully.

“These untested allegations, that they’ve continued to put out there in the public… they’ve refused to give us the evidence of those allegations.”

De Lille will be back in court on Thursday (28 June) to challenge an internal DA report into alleged misconduct under her watch.

