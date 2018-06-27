Curry powder throwing Danielskuil robber nabbed by police

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Curry powder throwing Danielskuil robber nabbed by police

On Tuesday, a 34-year-old man threw curry powder in the shop owner's eyes, which allowed him to steal an undisclosed amount of money before he fled the scene.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Who would've thought curry powder would come in handy during a robbery?

On Tuesday, a 34-year-old man entered a business in Danielskuil pretending to be a customer.

The suspect then threw curry powder in the shop owner's eyes, which allowed him to steal an undisclosed amount of money before he fled the scene.

Police were hot on his tracks and he was apprehended a short while later.

The police's Sergio Kock said: “The vigilant Danielskuil police was alerted and they followed up on information regarding the suspect and he was arrested hours later at the hiking spot just outside Danielskuil and shall be appearing in court too.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA