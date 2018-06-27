-
-
-
-
-
Sars inquiry hears of atmosphere of fear under MoyaneBusiness
-
Labour Dept dismisses critics of Minimum Wage BillLocal
-
Trade unions reject Eskom’s offer in wage talksLocal
-
[LISTEN] Rise in pro-black business consumersBusiness
-
Inquiry: Ex-Sars official reveals execs shunned previous leadershipBusiness
-
Treasury DG Mogajane raises concerns with NW financial managementBusiness
Curry powder throwing Danielskuil robber nabbed by police
On Tuesday, a 34-year-old man threw curry powder in the shop owner's eyes, which allowed him to steal an undisclosed amount of money before he fled the scene.
CAPE TOWN - Who would've thought curry powder would come in handy during a robbery?
On Tuesday, a 34-year-old man entered a business in Danielskuil pretending to be a customer.
The suspect then threw curry powder in the shop owner's eyes, which allowed him to steal an undisclosed amount of money before he fled the scene.
Police were hot on his tracks and he was apprehended a short while later.
The police's Sergio Kock said: “The vigilant Danielskuil police was alerted and they followed up on information regarding the suspect and he was arrested hours later at the hiking spot just outside Danielskuil and shall be appearing in court too.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
